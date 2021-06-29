HMS Defender Versus The Russian Military: The Danger of Believing Your Own Propaganda

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Blustering Boris Johnson almost provoked a major war over an infantile desire to continue poking and prodding Russia in its own backyard. This time the war was averted, but what about next time? Will the adults ever be in charge?