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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 10: March 10, 2022
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1134 views • March 10, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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The Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection has been hovering at near the same length for the last few weeks, as Earth passes through the 90-degree position projected for February 21, 2022 (mutagen release threat video). We are now at the threshold of a powerful electromagnetic Jolt projected for Week 2 that is coming later than projected.
Again, the likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving through the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period with bodies expected to begin dropping like flies around the global hospitals around March 21, 2022, about 60 days before the Black Star arrives on May 24, 2022. Everyone is advised to purchase all the food, guns-ammo, water purification supplies, Nano Silver, small-denomination silver, and survival supplies in general, before the peanut butter hits the fan.
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Americans hurting over gas prices call 'bull' on Biden’s claim he 'can’t do much,' Russia responsible
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/us/americans-call-bull-on-bidens-claim-he-cant-do-much-about-rising-gas-prices-russia-responsible
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Situation Update, Mar 10, 2022 - US bioweapons labs CONFIRMED as deep state sets stage for BIOWAR FALSE FLAG event
Submitted by Terral
March 10, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/6d56b21a-24f0-4a65-b344-aeeafd23913d
====
Read the full report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The Black Star-Earth magnetic portal connection has been hovering at near the same length for the last few weeks, as Earth passes through the 90-degree position projected for February 21, 2022 (mutagen release threat video). We are now at the threshold of a powerful electromagnetic Jolt projected for Week 2 that is coming later than projected.
Again, the likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving through the herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period with bodies expected to begin dropping like flies around the global hospitals around March 21, 2022, about 60 days before the Black Star arrives on May 24, 2022. Everyone is advised to purchase all the food, guns-ammo, water purification supplies, Nano Silver, small-denomination silver, and survival supplies in general, before the peanut butter hits the fan.
--
Americans hurting over gas prices call 'bull' on Biden’s claim he 'can’t do much,' Russia responsible
Submitted by Richard
https://www.foxnews.com/us/americans-call-bull-on-bidens-claim-he-cant-do-much-about-rising-gas-prices-russia-responsible
--
Situation Update, Mar 10, 2022 - US bioweapons labs CONFIRMED as deep state sets stage for BIOWAR FALSE FLAG event
Submitted by Terral
March 10, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/6d56b21a-24f0-4a65-b344-aeeafd23913d
====
Read the full report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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