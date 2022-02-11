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Journalism, ethics & polarisation
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50 views • February 11, 2022
Zuby, January 27, 2022
James O'Keefe is an investigative journalist, founder of Project Veritas, and author of the book 'American Muckracker'. We discuss his journey into journalism, what the ethical boundaries are in his profession, and whether or not the political divide in the USA can be bridged.
James O'Keefe | Journalism, Ethics & Polarisation
This episode is sponsored by Synthetic Notes - the privacy focused, desktop based notes app. Go to https://syntheticapps.com/zuby and use my code 'zuby' at check out to get 25% off!
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow James - https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefeiii
Subscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast
Join our Locals community - https://teamzuby.locals.com
Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic
Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Andrea Mucelli, Edwin Chiang, Libbie Richardson, Matt Gallagher, Matthew Steinfeld, Paul Pugh, Mondo, Todd Weyl, Destiny Hillhouse, OnlineBookClub.org
Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.com
'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitness
James O'Keefe is an investigative journalist, founder of Project Veritas, and author of the book 'American Muckracker'. We discuss his journey into journalism, what the ethical boundaries are in his profession, and whether or not the political divide in the USA can be bridged.
James O'Keefe | Journalism, Ethics & Polarisation
This episode is sponsored by Synthetic Notes - the privacy focused, desktop based notes app. Go to https://syntheticapps.com/zuby and use my code 'zuby' at check out to get 25% off!
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Follow James - https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefeiii
Subscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast
Join our Locals community - https://teamzuby.locals.com
Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic
Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Andrea Mucelli, Edwin Chiang, Libbie Richardson, Matt Gallagher, Matthew Steinfeld, Paul Pugh, Mondo, Todd Weyl, Destiny Hillhouse, OnlineBookClub.org
Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.com
'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitness
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