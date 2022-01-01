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Dr. Peter McCullough Live in Studio & More - "This is a Test of Scientific Integrity" Must See Comprehensive Data Transparency - Alex Jones
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120 views • January 01, 2022
12/31/2021. The Alex Jones Show.
Dr. Peter McCullough joins Alex Jones live in studio to give his powerful presentation on the COVID virus, its mutations, and the mRNA gene therapy/viral vector injections.
Mirrored from https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
Dr. Peter McCullough joins Alex Jones live in studio to give his powerful presentation on the COVID virus, its mutations, and the mRNA gene therapy/viral vector injections.
Mirrored from https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61cf8f20cddb3b489fafd4c2
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