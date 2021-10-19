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Hilarious Glimpse Into Future Of Papers Please, Manufactured Shortages & Federal Workers Are Covered
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101 views • October 19, 2021
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Sources used in video:
This is hilarious, laundry pickup - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8IN2jsoshis/
Here ya go, shortages until you get the shot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supply-chain-shortage-wont-end-until-everyone-gets-vaccinated/
More two tier justice system for govt workers - https://beckernews.com/biden-quietly-slipped-secret-clause-into-vaccine-mandate-docs-that-allow-damages-for-serious-side-effects-42584/
Get ready for endless shots - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10099209/FDA-advisory-committee-recommended-approval-J-J-vaccine.html
Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/colin-powell-dies-84-covid-complications-fully-vaccinated/
Fully vaccinated Wendy Williams having troubles - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10093175/The-Wendy-Williams-announces-Leah-Remini-guest-host.html
Fat POS from Illinois backs down on vaxx mandate - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/il-governor-pritzker-extends-covid-vaccine-mandate-til-end-november-unions-revolt/
Will this be the final straw for Aussies - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/17/australia-going-full-ccp-aussies-look-to-crack-down-on-bikers-require-tattoos-to-be-covered-1150192/
Buttegieg is an incompetent fool - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/17/transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-highlights-the-important-challenges-of-deepened-importance-becoming-increasingly-important/
Our military is doomed - https://twitter.com/dogbot5/status/1449910120364879880
Good thing he had his mask on - https://twitter.com/ChefGruel/status/1449510128978333698
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1449882237877452803
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
This is hilarious, laundry pickup - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q8IN2jsoshis/
Here ya go, shortages until you get the shot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supply-chain-shortage-wont-end-until-everyone-gets-vaccinated/
More two tier justice system for govt workers - https://beckernews.com/biden-quietly-slipped-secret-clause-into-vaccine-mandate-docs-that-allow-damages-for-serious-side-effects-42584/
Get ready for endless shots - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10099209/FDA-advisory-committee-recommended-approval-J-J-vaccine.html
Fully vaccinated Colin Powell dead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/colin-powell-dies-84-covid-complications-fully-vaccinated/
Fully vaccinated Wendy Williams having troubles - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10093175/The-Wendy-Williams-announces-Leah-Remini-guest-host.html
Fat POS from Illinois backs down on vaxx mandate - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/il-governor-pritzker-extends-covid-vaccine-mandate-til-end-november-unions-revolt/
Will this be the final straw for Aussies - https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/17/australia-going-full-ccp-aussies-look-to-crack-down-on-bikers-require-tattoos-to-be-covered-1150192/
Buttegieg is an incompetent fool - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/17/transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-highlights-the-important-challenges-of-deepened-importance-becoming-increasingly-important/
Our military is doomed - https://twitter.com/dogbot5/status/1449910120364879880
Good thing he had his mask on - https://twitter.com/ChefGruel/status/1449510128978333698
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1449882237877452803
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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