12 Chapter 8 Frank's Story Leo Frank Case Atlanta, Georgia 1913

Was the janitor or the superintendent the murderer? At this point in the story we hear Leo Frank testify in front of the Grand Jury. Already there are inconsistencies. He knew Mary Phagan, he didn’t know Mary Phagan. He knew her employee number, he didn’t know her employee number. He heard her footsteps receding even though she was wearing soft soled shoes. His in-laws backed up his story, an employee changed his story. Some employees say he was inappropriate with the young girls, others say his conduct was unimpeachable. Listen and decide for yourself. This audiobook has 21 chapters which I am bringing to life with the use of historical photographs and Photoshop.