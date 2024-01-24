Create New Account
TYRANNY ALERT: Federal Ruling Against Castro Junior Spells His Doom / WEF Panics
Viva Frei joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how and why the corrupt Canadian government invoked the Emergency Act during the trucker convoy protest in 2022.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental organization for public–private sector collaboration based in ColognyCanton of Geneva, Switzerland. It was founded on 24 January 1971 by German engineer Klaus Schwab.

The WEF is mostly known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort in the eastern Alps region of Switzerland. The meeting brings together some 3,000 paying members and selected participants, with the goal of a new world order and one world government.

Satan’s Agent: The World Economic Forum

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/01/25/satans-agent-the-world-economic-forum/





tyranny alertfederal ruling against castro juniorspells his doom

