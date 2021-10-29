Hacking the Hangover 🍺🍷🍸🥃 11 Boozing Biohacks

Tis' the season to raise our glasses with friends and family! The good news is that the resulting hangovers can be hacked.

Many biohackers choose to abstain from spirits all together but especially during the holidays, they are missing out on a lot of good times, unforgettable memories, and festive fellowship with their loved ones. This article will present a holistic protocol for mitigating all the downsides of rowdy revelry so you can indulge in some drinking guilt-free and without hating yourself the morning after.





5:18 Skip the pre-packaged "Hangover Cures”

7:12 Block the Acetaldehyde

9:25 Detoxify the Liver

15:58 Clean up the Toxins

24:18 Protect Your DNA

25:27 Biohacking Boozing Protocol

27:21 Choose Your Poison…

34:22 Biohacking Your... Skin?

36:10 The Alcohol Alternatives

40:46 Boozing Lifehacks





Read article and view infographic ⏬ Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-hangover





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

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Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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