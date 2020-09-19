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1000+ Doctors and Lawyers worldwide know that Covid-19 is just a cover for the real issue the Economy
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39 views • September 19, 2020
A League of doctors and lawyers understand that a Criminal Elite group has used Covid-19 to sabotage the world economy using Covid-19 as smokescreen to hide criminal and corrupt activity in governments, corporations worldwide. Authoritarian lock-downs are only to subjugate citizens and use excessive power similar to martial law. The Great Reset was planned and a whitepaper produced 2017 by the World Economic Forum they want a green friendly world. Awakeningchannel.com
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