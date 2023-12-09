Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Medjugorje: What to Believe - Marian Teaching
channel image
High Hopes
2948 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

Marian Teaching, Fr. Jason Lewis


Dec 7, 2023


Medjugorje: What to Believe?

In this talk, Fr. Jason Lewis offers a brief overview of the phenomenon of Medjugorje and its current status, answering the questions: Can I be a Catholic in good standing and give my personal assent of faith to the messages of Medjugorje? Who has the authority? And what criterion does the Church use to evaluate private revelation? Join Fr. Jason in a lively response to these questions and more.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more on our NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq7Ux5JxqXw

Keywords
faithauthorityvirgin maryprivate revelationapparitionsour ladymedjugorjemarian teachingcriterionfr jason lewis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket