Medjugorje: What to Believe - Marian Teaching

Marian Teaching, Fr. Jason Lewis
Dec 7, 2023
Medjugorje: What to Believe?
In this talk, Fr. Jason Lewis offers a brief overview of the phenomenon of Medjugorje and its current status, answering the questions: Can I be a Catholic in good standing and give my personal assent of faith to the messages of Medjugorje? Who has the authority? And what criterion does the Church use to evaluate private revelation? Join Fr. Jason in a lively response to these questions and more.
