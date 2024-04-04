Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quadrillions of Cicadas set to emerge in rare occurrence.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2229 Subscribers
Shop now
36 views
Published a day ago

Quadrillions of Cicadas, from two different types of broods, will emerge at the same time in a rare occurrence because of….. “Climate Change…” Remember that one recent Jurassic world movie where they bred those locust that destroyed all the organic crops?

Do you constantly look at stuff like this and say, ok, what the hell are they trying to pull now?

Keywords
climate change hoaxtrending newscicadas to emerge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket