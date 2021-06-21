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Vatican Conference 2021 Bridges Religion And Vaccines Connects With Chelsea Clinton Foundation
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191 views • June 21, 2021
Vatican Conference 2021 Bridges Religion And Vaccines Connects With Chelsea Clinton Foundation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvJzoZoE1g
Vatican Conference 2021
Pontifical Council for Culture
The Vatican has opened an international conference to discuss the role of the mind, body, and soul in the future healthcare.
The three-day virtual event explores methods of prevention and preparedness against health crises.
It features conversations from leaders in the humanities and scientific community
Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, Vice Chair, Clinton Foundation
Broadcasted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Presented by:
Fifth International Vatican Conference: http://vaticanconference2021.org/
The Cura Foundation: https://thecurafoundation.org/
Pontifical Council for Culture: http://www.cultura.va/
Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvJzoZoE1g
Vatican Conference 2021
Pontifical Council for Culture
The Vatican has opened an international conference to discuss the role of the mind, body, and soul in the future healthcare.
The three-day virtual event explores methods of prevention and preparedness against health crises.
It features conversations from leaders in the humanities and scientific community
Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, Vice Chair, Clinton Foundation
Broadcasted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Presented by:
Fifth International Vatican Conference: http://vaticanconference2021.org/
The Cura Foundation: https://thecurafoundation.org/
Pontifical Council for Culture: http://www.cultura.va/
Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation
Keywords
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