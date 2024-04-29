Give Us Liberty Part Two

4/28/2024

Romans 13:1-6 Give me liberty or give me death

Intro: Patrick Henry quoted those famous words. And it has been the clarion call for all nations under God even today. The key word for citizens in Romans 13 to obey the government is the word “liberty.” If we don’t have liberty….liberty of worship, property ownership and basic human rights then we must do all that we can to oppose that government, as it clearly opposes God’s mandates for human governance. We must obey God rather than men which is our first and foremost goal in every part of civil society.