EPISODE 419: QUESTION MARKS

First, from pesticide lawsuits to mRNA vaccine bans, Jefferey Jaxen breaks down major health freedom battles across the U.S. and abroad; Aaron Siri, Esq. & React19’s Brianne Dressen expose new legal action against AstraZeneca; Filmmakers Mikki Willis & Matthew Guthrie reveal the truth behind Follow the Silenced; EXCLUSIVE: Secret recordings of Dr. Peter Marks admitting vaccine harm behind closed doors.





PLUS: A shocking virtual timeline drops soon, featuring never-before-seen FDA docs and footage from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.





Visit TheRealPeterMarks.com

Press conference + full timeline release: April 16, 2025





#TheHighWire #ICAN #FollowTheSilenced #PeterMarks #VaccineInjuries #HealthFreedom





Guests: Brianne Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Matt Guthrie, Mikki Willis



