NWO: the Vatican, the World Economic Forum & one world government

Credits to The People’s Voice



The Vatican and their elitist friends and supporters fiercely want to bring in a satanic one world government. Cathy O’Brien, who was a victim of American government abuse through their MK Ultra programming, speaks against the elites who want to control the masses.



With all that is happening around the world, now is the time more than ever before to turn to Christ, to obey Him and out of faith, keep His holy ten commandments, which define His love, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]