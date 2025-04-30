NE Texas kittens looking for a loving home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These cuties are not yet weened. Eye colors are not known until they're older. Hoping someone might fall in love with them and adopt them. I cannot afford to keep or care for them. Trying not to take them to a shelter which will end up killing them.
One grey/white male - no tail
One black/white female - 1/3 length tail
One black/white female - full length tail
Born April 13th, 2025.
Tail lengths are genetic. Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother all had no tails (bob tails).
Fully natural.
Contact @[email protected]