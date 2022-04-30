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How To Brainwash 7 Billion People | Media Manipulation | Regan Hillyer
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220 views • April 30, 2022
MIRRORED from Regan Hillyer
We have let the media,
Manipulate us,
Persuade us,
And brainwash us.
It’s time we take back
The control, and
The power,
That is
Rightfully ours!
Comment below with POWER to show that you're taking a stand and taking back your power. ♥️
I love you,
And remember,
You absolutely can have it all,
Regan x
We have let the media,
Manipulate us,
Persuade us,
And brainwash us.
It’s time we take back
The control, and
The power,
That is
Rightfully ours!
Comment below with POWER to show that you're taking a stand and taking back your power. ♥️
I love you,
And remember,
You absolutely can have it all,
Regan x
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