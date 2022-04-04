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What Must Freeman DO for Liberty?
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21 views • April 04, 2022
Learn from the earliest colonists what Liberty required in the early 1600's! Being attacked from the king and his pets from abroad and surprisingly from allies at home, Reverend Thomas Hooker lead men and their families into the wilderness to create the most stable state government and constitution in America. For more information, see: https://teachinghisstory.com/2022/04/09/what-must-freeman-do-for-liberty/
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