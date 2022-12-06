FBI Plays Central Role In Twitter's Election Manipulation Operation

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 5, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
As the threads of "Twittergate" continue to unravel, one common theme continues to be the role of the FBI - both current and former members - in the scandal. From phony Russiagate to suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop just before the election, the FBI is front and center in the operation. Also today: Are weapons for Ukraine surfacing in west Africa?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.