FBI Plays Central Role In Twitter's Election Manipulation Operation

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 5, 2022

As the threads of "Twittergate" continue to unravel, one common theme continues to be the role of the FBI - both current and former members - in the scandal. From phony Russiagate to suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop just before the election, the FBI is front and center in the operation. Also today: Are weapons for Ukraine surfacing in west Africa?





