FBI Plays Central Role In Twitter's Election Manipulation Operation
23 views
Published a day ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 5, 2022 

As the threads of "Twittergate" continue to unravel, one common theme continues to be the role of the FBI - both current and former members - in the scandal. From phony Russiagate to suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop just before the election, the FBI is front and center in the operation. Also today: Are weapons for Ukraine surfacing in west Africa?



trumpcensorshiphillary clintonfbirussiatwitterbidenhunter bidenjames bakerlaptopplays central roleelection manipulation operationtaibiphony russiagate

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
