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https://gettr.com/post/p27bm1lcf5b
2023.02.04 CCP had almost made it public for its unrestricted warfare targeting America. Those American traitors colluded with CCP will pay high price.
共产党已经将对美的超限战半公开化，与中共勾兑的卖美贼会付出代价。