https://gettr.com/post/p27bm1lcf5b
2023.02.04 CCP had almost made it public for its unrestricted warfare targeting America. Those American traitors colluded with CCP will pay high price.
共产党已经将对美的超限战半公开化，与中共勾兑的卖美贼会付出代价。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.