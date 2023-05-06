X22 REPORT Ep. 3062b - Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3062b - May 5, 2023

Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming

The [DS] is now trapped in their own agenda, Biden has become a liability, the criminal syndicate will need to take him out but make it look like it is for health reasons. The narrative is about to shift, [AS] release dog comms and Scavino sent a message about sleepers now being activated. The country is a mess and the D's are now going to sneak a new candidate in, which most likely it will be MO. Pain is coming to the [DS], the time is coming.

