X22 REPORT Ep. 3062b - Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3062b - May 5, 2023
Biden Trapped, Shift In Narrative, Dog Comms, Sleepers Activated, The Time Is Coming
The [DS] is now trapped in their own agenda, Biden has become a liability, the criminal syndicate will need to take him out but make it look like it is for health reasons. The narrative is about to shift, [AS] release dog comms and Scavino sent a message about sleepers now being activated. The country is a mess and the D's are now going to sneak a new candidate in, which most likely it will be MO. Pain is coming to the [DS], the time is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.