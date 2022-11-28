Fauci Asserts We 'Certainly Are' Still in a Pandemic: 'We Got to Do Better' on Booster Uptake
"Is This Country Ready For Another Pandemic? And Are We Still In The One?" Asked Chuck Todd.
"Well, We Certainly Are Still In It," Declared Fauci. "I Think You Just Need To Look At The Numbers."
Fauci also Showed Deep Frustration With The Uptake Of The New, Bivalent Booster Shot. "The Uptake Of That Is SomeWhere Between 11 And 15%. We've Got To Do Better Than That."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.