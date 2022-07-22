"Climate Emergency"? No -- Loss of Liberty Emergency? Yes!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
We know from decades of unnecessary wars, and years of covid authoritarianism, that propaganda works. But it doesn't work all the time. It hasn't worked in convincing Americans to surrender their freedom so that government can "fix" the weather. As Biden preaches "climate emergency," Americans must remain vigilant in protecting their privacy and freedom.