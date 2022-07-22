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"Climate Emergency"? No -- Loss of Liberty Emergency? Yes!
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The Ron Paul Liberty Report



We know from decades of unnecessary wars, and years of covid authoritarianism, that propaganda works. But it doesn't work all the time. It hasn't worked in convincing Americans to surrender their freedom so that government can "fix" the weather. As Biden preaches "climate emergency," Americans must remain vigilant in protecting their privacy and freedom.

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controlweatherbidenco2ukraineemergencywarsexecutive powervietnamclimate emergencykill shotbooster shotsthe ron paul liberty reportno -- loss of liberty
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy