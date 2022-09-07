Russia Severely Punishes Germany! Berlin and the EU say Goodbye to World Economic Map and Aluminum!

I'm sharing this video by BORZZIKMAN on YouTube. With their description below.





A massive economic and energy crisis is depriving Europe of basic goods and services. A few days ago, in one of my videos, I told you about the mass closure of European fertilizer plants. In today's video, I will draw your attention to another industry - the production of aluminum. However, before starting a discussion on this topic, I also want to draw your attention to today's words of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In particular, Olaf Scholz said that Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier and Germany plans to completely stop gas supplies from Russia in December 2022. Of course, having heard such statements from a high-ranking European official, one could say that the intervention of psychiatrists is required here. However, Europe's problem lies elsewhere. Unfortunately, now almost all European leaders have lost touch with reality and live in their own fictional world. Therefore, Scholz's absurd statements seem normal to them. European leaders are sincerely surprised why Russia "does not keep its obligations" and "violates the terms of contracts''.