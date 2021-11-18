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Vanity Of Vanities - All Is Vanity - AS In The Days Of Noah | Son Of Man Rejected Of THIS Generation
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23 views • November 18, 2021
For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow. - Ecclesiastes 1:18.
Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before. - Philippians 3:13
That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past. - Ecclesiastes 3:15.
There is only ONE True GOD and only ONE Path back to Him - The Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes unto the Father but by Him.
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
https://www.storyblocks.com/
Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before. - Philippians 3:13
That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past. - Ecclesiastes 3:15.
There is only ONE True GOD and only ONE Path back to Him - The Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes unto the Father but by Him.
https://liftupabanner.com
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
https://www.storyblocks.com/
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