Vanity Of Vanities - All Is Vanity - AS In The Days Of Noah | Son Of Man Rejected Of THIS Generation

For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow. - Ecclesiastes 1:18.Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before. - Philippians 3:13That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past. - Ecclesiastes 3:15.There is only ONE True GOD and only ONE Path back to Him - The Way, the Truth, and the Life. No man comes unto the Father but by Him.Music: