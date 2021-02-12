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Whose Fault Is It If You Fail At Network Marketing? (Part 1) - Tim Sales
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20 views • February 12, 2021
If you SUCCEED at something, is it your fault? If you FAIL at something, is it your fault? The anti-MLM crowd says network marketing companies are not set up for high success rates because of the business model and too much saturation in the market. Is that true, or is it an excuse?
They say, "It's not your fault that it didn't work out for you in these companies." ... because there's something else to blame.
They assert that it's not a matter of "you didn't try" or "you didn't believe in yourself enough" ... and they even go so far as to say that those who failed are "smart people, educated people, and that they most definitely did try."
But "smart" and "educated" doesn't mean PRODUCTION.
And "trying" doesn't equal "doing".
In the military, everything is about "mission accomplished." Getting "done's."
In the military, if you cannot accomplish the mission, you're moved out of the way, and they bring in somebody else who will.
There's a right and a wrong way to do this business, and my experience tells me it comes down to one thing: TRAINING.
What do we train on? THE PIPELINE.
If you do the pipeline, and you train on the various components of it, you will have success.
1. Generate a lead (can be in person or online, however you want)
2. Contact that lead
3. Set an appointment
4. Do a presentation (can be online, can be a pre-recorded video)
5. Follow up until they say YES or NO
The sales pipeline is the law of every organization (not just an MLM business). Universities do it, sports teams do it, churches do it, even the military does it.
If you do NOT do the Pipeline, you will fail, no matter how much you "believe in yourself."
But this video is about blame. Who is at fault when someone fails?
Here's my experience:
If you blame (XYZ) for your failure, you will never succeed and (that same XYZ thing) haunts you, because you let it beat you.
Telling someone, "It's OK, it's not your fault!" is destructive, because you handicap them from working through the pain in order to break through to success.
Success requires grit. It requires overcoming obstacles. And we're building leaders. Not for the faint of heart.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
They say, "It's not your fault that it didn't work out for you in these companies." ... because there's something else to blame.
They assert that it's not a matter of "you didn't try" or "you didn't believe in yourself enough" ... and they even go so far as to say that those who failed are "smart people, educated people, and that they most definitely did try."
But "smart" and "educated" doesn't mean PRODUCTION.
And "trying" doesn't equal "doing".
In the military, everything is about "mission accomplished." Getting "done's."
In the military, if you cannot accomplish the mission, you're moved out of the way, and they bring in somebody else who will.
There's a right and a wrong way to do this business, and my experience tells me it comes down to one thing: TRAINING.
What do we train on? THE PIPELINE.
If you do the pipeline, and you train on the various components of it, you will have success.
1. Generate a lead (can be in person or online, however you want)
2. Contact that lead
3. Set an appointment
4. Do a presentation (can be online, can be a pre-recorded video)
5. Follow up until they say YES or NO
The sales pipeline is the law of every organization (not just an MLM business). Universities do it, sports teams do it, churches do it, even the military does it.
If you do NOT do the Pipeline, you will fail, no matter how much you "believe in yourself."
But this video is about blame. Who is at fault when someone fails?
Here's my experience:
If you blame (XYZ) for your failure, you will never succeed and (that same XYZ thing) haunts you, because you let it beat you.
Telling someone, "It's OK, it's not your fault!" is destructive, because you handicap them from working through the pain in order to break through to success.
Success requires grit. It requires overcoming obstacles. And we're building leaders. Not for the faint of heart.
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
Keywords
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