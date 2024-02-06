Create New Account
Why is Governor Abbott Suddenly NOW Defending Our Border? - Michael Yon
The Breanna Morello Show | Why is Governor Abbott Suddenly NOW Defending Our Border? - Michael Yon




Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.




Breanna Morello


WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

