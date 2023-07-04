https://gettr.com/post/p2kx4839aa5
06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show
尽管詹姆斯·奥基夫作为卧底记者揭露了黑石的一些真相，但真正的问题不是黑石或任何其他对冲基金，真正的问题是它们都为中共的利益服务。
Even though James O'Keefe, an undercover journalist, revealed some truth about Blackrock, the real problem is not Blackrock or any other hedge fund. The real problem is they serve the interests of the CCP.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese
