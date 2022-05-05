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LPR & Chechens Liberate Zarya Plant
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133 views • May 05, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship!
"RT crew accompanies Chechen fighters and Lugansk forces as they take control of Zarya plant in Rubezhnoe city" - RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/zarya-plant-liberation:1?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
"RT crew accompanies Chechen fighters and Lugansk forces as they take control of Zarya plant in Rubezhnoe city" - RT News
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/zarya-plant-liberation:1?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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