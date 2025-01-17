The Rivers - Right Now

Music Video: Right Now by The Rivers





This is an instrumental track from our first demo which we later recorded for EMI with vocals.





The film I used for the video is film noir The Big Combo (1955), Directed

by Joseph H. Lewis with Cinematography by John Alton. It's in the public domain and has no copywrite.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Combo





You can listen to our other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/





and there's more info on the videos here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/





Song written by Steven Broome





Produced by Simon Tong