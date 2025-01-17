The Rivers - Right Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video: Right Now by The Rivers
This is an instrumental track from our first demo which we later recorded for EMI with vocals.
The film I used for the video is film noir The Big Combo (1955), Directed
by Joseph H. Lewis with Cinematography by John Alton. It's in the public domain and has no copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Combo
You can listen to our other songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
and there's more info on the videos here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
Song written by Steven Broome
Produced by Simon Tong