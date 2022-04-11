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Law Enforcement wasn’t using this data to catch the election cheaters, they were using it to track people on January 6th.
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33 views • April 11, 2022
Not only did they find MASSIVE ballot harvesting of millions of ballots, but True the Vote says law enforcement wasn’t using this data to catch the election cheaters, they were using it to track people on January 6th
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