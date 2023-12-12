Create New Account
Hamas' Abu Obaida Taunts 'Israeli Diaper Army'; Netizens Join In As Gaza War Rages On
Published 14 hours ago

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida took a stinging jibe at Israeli forces in an undated and unverified viral video. Obeida allegedly said that the IDF is the only army in the world that wears diapers, more specifically diapers.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

