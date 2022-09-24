GOP blasts New York AG James's lawsuit targeting Trump

GOP lawmakers are speaking out against the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump and members of his family. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.