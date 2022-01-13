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DARPA Funds Soylent Green Trash To Be Processed Into Food As Shelves Become Empty In The USA
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2291 views • January 13, 2022
The Ice Age Farmer tells about the plans that are being made by DARPA which will fund for trash to be processed into Soylent Green as a food source for Americans as the shelves become more and more empty In USA. Other food supply news is covered in this video.
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Find Ice age Farmer on TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Or subscribe on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
To support Ice Age Farmer -
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
https://iceagefarmer.com/support
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