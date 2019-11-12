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12Nov19 Full Show by Topic
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15 views • November 12, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:07:18 Veterans Day 2019—DeBlasio booed, Univ of VA stops 21-gun salute, violence in Portland
*00:14:13 How to pronounce the name of the “whistleblower (he who shall not be named)” — hidden by “checkbook media” and social media
*00:32:00 The other whistleblower the media won’t talk about — the REAL whistleblower — Assange
*00:42:08 Bloomberg deeply regrets the ONLY thing he ever did that supported liberty or the Constitution — here’s what it is
*00:54:58 After mandating MMR vaccine for public, private schools and daycare, NY is now adding HPV vaccine
*01:04:39 Raw butter producers are suing FDA to overturn 1987 restrictions.
*01:11:32 “Project Nightingale” — the secret program by Google to own all your health data. Like “Sidewalk Labs”, BigData violates your privacy to control not just cyberspace, but physical space and you.
*01:24:15 Meet San Francisco’s new District Attorney — spawn of Weather Underground terrorists, raised by Bill Ayers, propagandist & enforcer for Hugo Chavez
*01:28:37 Judicial corruption as DACA goes to Supreme Court
*01:38:07 Uber CEO admits his “autonomous, self-driving” cars are like the assassination of Khashoggi. He’s right. And BOTH are controlled by Saudis
*00:07:18 Veterans Day 2019—DeBlasio booed, Univ of VA stops 21-gun salute, violence in Portland
*00:14:13 How to pronounce the name of the “whistleblower (he who shall not be named)” — hidden by “checkbook media” and social media
*00:32:00 The other whistleblower the media won’t talk about — the REAL whistleblower — Assange
*00:42:08 Bloomberg deeply regrets the ONLY thing he ever did that supported liberty or the Constitution — here’s what it is
*00:54:58 After mandating MMR vaccine for public, private schools and daycare, NY is now adding HPV vaccine
*01:04:39 Raw butter producers are suing FDA to overturn 1987 restrictions.
*01:11:32 “Project Nightingale” — the secret program by Google to own all your health data. Like “Sidewalk Labs”, BigData violates your privacy to control not just cyberspace, but physical space and you.
*01:24:15 Meet San Francisco’s new District Attorney — spawn of Weather Underground terrorists, raised by Bill Ayers, propagandist & enforcer for Hugo Chavez
*01:28:37 Judicial corruption as DACA goes to Supreme Court
*01:38:07 Uber CEO admits his “autonomous, self-driving” cars are like the assassination of Khashoggi. He’s right. And BOTH are controlled by Saudis
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