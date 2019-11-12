12Nov19 Full Show by Topic

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec



*00:07:18 Veterans Day 2019—DeBlasio booed, Univ of VA stops 21-gun salute, violence in Portland



*00:14:13 How to pronounce the name of the “whistleblower (he who shall not be named)” — hidden by “checkbook media” and social media



*00:32:00 The other whistleblower the media won’t talk about — the REAL whistleblower — Assange



*00:42:08 Bloomberg deeply regrets the ONLY thing he ever did that supported liberty or the Constitution — here’s what it is



*00:54:58 After mandating MMR vaccine for public, private schools and daycare, NY is now adding HPV vaccine



*01:04:39 Raw butter producers are suing FDA to overturn 1987 restrictions.



*01:11:32 “Project Nightingale” — the secret program by Google to own all your health data. Like “Sidewalk Labs”, BigData violates your privacy to control not just cyberspace, but physical space and you.



*01:24:15 Meet San Francisco’s new District Attorney — spawn of Weather Underground terrorists, raised by Bill Ayers, propagandist & enforcer for Hugo Chavez



*01:28:37 Judicial corruption as DACA goes to Supreme Court



*01:38:07 Uber CEO admits his “autonomous, self-driving” cars are like the assassination of Khashoggi. He’s right. And BOTH are controlled by Saudis