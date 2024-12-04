RT News - December 4 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 4, 2024
rt.com
South Korea’s opposition looks to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a unanimous parliamentary vote that forced him to reverse a martial law declaration, just hours after its announcement. We take a closer look at the decisions earning the President’s record-low approval rating. Georgia sees six nights of violent protests as the nation’s government takes a stand against a Western-backed push to discredit election results. Hungary’s foreign minister questions the EU’s biased approach towards the vote. The Syrian army announces it’s retaken Hama and pushed back the militant incursion. That’s as Russia’s UN envoy calls out Washington for sparing no effort to support terrorists there.