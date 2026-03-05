Open Source AI, Customization, and the Future of Education, an interview with Chris Martenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open-source AI may change everything—from business software to education. Instead of relying on centralized platforms, individuals and companies can customize powerful AI models locally. The result? Personalized tools, private intelligence systems, and learning environments tailored to each user. The next generation of education could be built on decentralized AI.
#OpenSourceAI #FutureEducation #AICustomization #EdTech #DecentralizedTech #AIInnovation
