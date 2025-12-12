Tucker: UN expert reveals Israel’s brutal AI system to track & bomb families - Francesca Albanese, Tucker Carlson clip

UN expert Albanese reveals Israel’s brutal AI system to track and bomb families

Israel uses an AI program called “Where’s Daddy” to track men and bomb them when they are with their children. UN expert Francesca Albanese revealed that Microsoft provided Palestinian data, enabling Israel to target and kill Palestinians using this system.

💬 “This is something that people must understand because this is really the end of humanity, the end of the civilization that we have pretended to belong to until now,” Francesca Albanese said.

Albanese also highlighted the moral collapse of Israel's military, which she says has led to increasing suicides among soldiers, many of whom have been turned into “willing executioners of genocide.” She argues that those defending Israel’s regime are enabling this brutality, which has harmed both Palestinians and Israelis.

Adding:

From ceasefire to control: New US role in Gaza is more than it seems

🤥 US President Donald Trump’s government is boosting its role in Gaza – but not to guarantee the ceasefire.

♦️ The US plans to appoint a two-star general to lead the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, in charge of both security and rebuilding, Axios reports.

♦️ It is shaping up to be the largest US civilian-military project in the Middle East in over 20 years.

♦️ While White House officials claim there will be ‘no boots on the ground,’ it looks more and more like a full-scale occupation in the guise of ‘peace’.

♦️ Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace is set to dictate Gaza’s new government.

🇩🇪🇮🇹 Countries like Germany and Italy are being drawn into the project, but many are hesitant to send troops.

🇪🇺 As the US pressures European countries to get involved, will the effort bring real peace or just hand control of Gaza to the US?