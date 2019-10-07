© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Federal Reserve: Lies, Thievery, and Deceit Part 2 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • October 07, 2019
The Federal Reserve: Lies, Thievery, and Deceit Part 2 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
The Federal Reserve is one of the most misunderstood and confusing of all branches of "government"... and rightfully so. It’s supposed to be. If people understood how the Fed really worked it wouldn’t exist. Once you understand the process behind the Fed you can begin to see the fraud and counterfeiting that is taking place right in front of your eyes. The whole system is built upon smoke and mirrors. In part 2 of the episode, I continue to touch on the links between the federal reserve and the finance of global wars, links to the assassination of President Kennedy and the CFR and why the world lives on debt through our fake monetized money system.
Watch the first 15 minutes of the podcast here on #IGTV. Listen to the full podcast and subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Spotify, Google Podcasts, STITCHER and all other major streaming platforms!
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
#truth #podcast #kag #maga #blackconservative #questioneverything #truthpodcastqe #trump #trumpsupporters #blacktrumpsupporters #trumpmemes #kag2020 #blacksfortrump #factsmatter #trump2020 #blackconservatives #blackconservativemovement
#blexit #walkaway #qanon #wwg1wga #federalreserve #nwo #globalism #imf #worldbank #rothschild #illuminati
The Federal Reserve is one of the most misunderstood and confusing of all branches of "government"... and rightfully so. It’s supposed to be. If people understood how the Fed really worked it wouldn’t exist. Once you understand the process behind the Fed you can begin to see the fraud and counterfeiting that is taking place right in front of your eyes. The whole system is built upon smoke and mirrors. In part 2 of the episode, I continue to touch on the links between the federal reserve and the finance of global wars, links to the assassination of President Kennedy and the CFR and why the world lives on debt through our fake monetized money system.
Watch the first 15 minutes of the podcast here on #IGTV. Listen to the full podcast and subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Spotify, Google Podcasts, STITCHER and all other major streaming platforms!
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
#truth #podcast #kag #maga #blackconservative #questioneverything #truthpodcastqe #trump #trumpsupporters #blacktrumpsupporters #trumpmemes #kag2020 #blacksfortrump #factsmatter #trump2020 #blackconservatives #blackconservativemovement
#blexit #walkaway #qanon #wwg1wga #federalreserve #nwo #globalism #imf #worldbank #rothschild #illuminati
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.