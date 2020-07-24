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InfoWars Archives - Dr. John Coleman Breaks Down The Committee of 300 - Alex Jones - 06-02-2010
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81 views • July 24, 2020
As we shall see, even the "Olympians" do not hide their faces. Often times they put on a show which could be likened to the Paris Air Show, even as conspiracy buffs spend their time in fruitless searching in the wrong places and in the wrong direction. Note how the Queen, Elizabeth II, performs the ceremonial opening of the British Parliament? There, in
full view is the head of the Committee of 300. Have you ever witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of a United States President? There in full view is another member of the Committee of 300. The problem is only one of perception.
~Dr. John Coleman
full view is the head of the Committee of 300. Have you ever witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of a United States President? There in full view is another member of the Committee of 300. The problem is only one of perception.
~Dr. John Coleman
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