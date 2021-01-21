Biden Takes the Helm of Sinking Ship - Ep 647

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Markets couldn’t care less who’s the president. Despite the change in the White House, there’s no change at the Federal Reserve.
Democrats made a deal with the devil and now the country will suffer like never before.
Nothing Joe Biden wants to do is Constitutional.
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