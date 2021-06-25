© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-25-2021 As If Biden Couldn't Be Creepier...
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • June 25, 2021
As if joe biden isn't creepy enough this one is just... words cannot describe. Meanwhile the Philippines have been brutal on their covid regulations and now their president is making threats of jail and forced injections for the population.
Red team blue team... Same team as always. This may be a harsh reality for many but it is the reality. There are no good politicians out there and the time for the people to stand up and recognize this is long overdue. The agenda was written long ago and it is flowing freely into the public view now.
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1407810711653216258
https://www.wptv.com/news/state/miami-dade/miami-road-sign-hacked-to-say-arrest-fauci
https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/philippines-president-threatens-jail-citizens-refuse-vaccine/5630396
Thumbnail Link:
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/--HJmNERcb24/W6BTqY1g_EI/AAAAAAAAJMs/F8Mju8hIKIMgt8PUPDTYmSJWqseRejlwwCLcBGAs/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/biden%2B9.jpg
Red team blue team... Same team as always. This may be a harsh reality for many but it is the reality. There are no good politicians out there and the time for the people to stand up and recognize this is long overdue. The agenda was written long ago and it is flowing freely into the public view now.
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1407810711653216258
https://www.wptv.com/news/state/miami-dade/miami-road-sign-hacked-to-say-arrest-fauci
https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/philippines-president-threatens-jail-citizens-refuse-vaccine/5630396
Thumbnail Link:
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/--HJmNERcb24/W6BTqY1g_EI/AAAAAAAAJMs/F8Mju8hIKIMgt8PUPDTYmSJWqseRejlwwCLcBGAs/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/biden%2B9.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.