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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-25-2021 As If Biden Couldn't Be Creepier...
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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70 views • June 25, 2021
As if joe biden isn't creepy enough this one is just... words cannot describe. Meanwhile the Philippines have been brutal on their covid regulations and now their president is making threats of jail and forced injections for the population.

Red team blue team... Same team as always. This may be a harsh reality for many but it is the reality. There are no good politicians out there and the time for the people to stand up and recognize this is long overdue. The agenda was written long ago and it is flowing freely into the public view now.

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Article Links:

https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1407810711653216258

https://www.wptv.com/news/state/miami-dade/miami-road-sign-hacked-to-say-arrest-fauci

https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/philippines-president-threatens-jail-citizens-refuse-vaccine/5630396

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