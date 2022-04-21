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Army Flight Surgeon Breaks Silence, Issues Urgent Warning: Drops Nukes On Pilot Jab Mandates
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361 views • April 21, 2022
Stop vaccine genocide! Lt. Col Theresa Long joins the Stew Peters Show to bring awareness of wounded military members due to the COVID-19 vaccine!
The more you see the injuries in perfectly healthy, battle ready soldiers, it makes you think twice about the motivation of pushing this deadly injection.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Long Affidavit:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AFFIDAVIT_OF_LTC2_Long.pdf?msclkid=6f3f086ec0e511eca223721af07f378f
The more you see the injuries in perfectly healthy, battle ready soldiers, it makes you think twice about the motivation of pushing this deadly injection.
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Long Affidavit:
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AFFIDAVIT_OF_LTC2_Long.pdf?msclkid=6f3f086ec0e511eca223721af07f378f
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