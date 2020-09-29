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Wayfarer Forges Sound S01E09 - Making Smooth Monophonic Response Control and an ADSR Envelope
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4 views • September 29, 2020
n order to make a smooth-playing monophonic synthesizer, we need to update our synthesizer with some logic flow that discriminates between different MIDI note off messages to make sure that none of them cut off notes that are currently being held from a MIDI note on signal. Additionally, the episode show one how to build an ADSR envelope in Pure Data. In pd, one can use some logic and control signals to create an adjustable ADSR envelope for a synthesizer.
Visit Psyche Opera at http://psycheopera.com
Visit Psyche Opera at http://psycheopera.com
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