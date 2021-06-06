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★Won't See This On YouTube★ Over 138,000 Americans Tuned in to Watch President Trump’s NC GOP Speech. Slow Joe Is LUCKY to Get 700 (2021-6-5)
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40 views • June 06, 2021
Even before President Trump took stage in North Carolina 58,000 viewers were watching the live-feed. At 7:00 PM when President Trump was scheduled to speak 93,000 Americans were tuned in. At 7:15 PM ET over 138,000 people were watching the live-feed.
Now, compare President Trump’s numbers to Joe Biden’s numbers...
Last week, Slow Joe had only 560 people watching him during his Memorial Day speech on the White House YouTube page.
Now, compare President Trump’s numbers to Joe Biden’s numbers...
Last week, Slow Joe had only 560 people watching him during his Memorial Day speech on the White House YouTube page.
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