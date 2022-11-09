Sasquatch Awareness Project with Scott Carpenter

Scott has been featured on two national television shows. Finding Bigfoot and Les Stroud’s award winning series Survivor Man Bigfoot.





After the completion of the Sasquatch Genome Project Scott left the field research arena where he focused on presenting his research findings and his conclusions in four books. The Bigfoot Field Journal Volume One and Two, The Nephilim Among Us and Truth Denied The Sasquatch DNA Study.

Scott is now focusing on helping those who have had encounters with the creature known as Sasquatch or Bigfoot. Scott created the Sasquatch Awareness Project web page with the following mission statement:

Educate, inform and increase the awareness of the general public and outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life that the creature known as Sasquatch/Bigfoot does exist.

Assist and support those who have had encounters with the Sasquatch by providing a forum where questions, concerns, and experiences can be discussed without the fear of criticism, ridicule, or condemnation.

Assist to those who have had their lives disrupted by an encounter with the Sasquatch and help people better cope with the experience and restore as much normalcy as possible to their lives.

