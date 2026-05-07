O'Leary Data Centre Deadlock! Utah Locals Fight Back

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary’s massive 40,000-acre Stratos data center just got approved in Box Elder County, Utah — but locals aren’t backing down!

Interview with DEEDA SEED - Senior Campaigner at Center for Biological Diversity explains the issue.

Hundreds packed the meeting chanting “Shame!” and “People Over Profits” as commissioners pushed it through despite fierce opposition over water, energy, and the Great Salt Lake. Now residents are filing hundreds of formal protests to block it.Is this a win for AI and jobs… or a raw deal for Utah families? Maverick News breaks it down with the raw footage and what’s next in this explosive standoff. Drop your thoughts below — whose side are you on?

