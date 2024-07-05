JUDGE ONLY ACTIONS!

Wednesday Night Live 3 July 2024





Stefan Molyneux covers a range of topics, from viral memes to the profound impact of sexuality on relationships and society. We explore men's interest in explicit content, retirement planning, financial decisions, and societal norms. We delve into the significance of discretion in matters of wealth and success, cautioning against flaunting these aspects to avoid unwanted attention. We discuss social media's influence, trust funds, and the repercussions of ostracism, emphasizing the importance of seeking and offering sound advice for personal growth and fulfillment. Drawing insights from 'The Great Gatsby,' we analyze the importance of prioritizing actions over intentions and fostering a virtuous society through collective accountability and empirical evidence.





