4.23.26: SPLC busted funding hate groups! And Marcell Strbich for Sec of State LIVE!

The SPLC has been demonizing conservative groups like Prager U, Moms for Liberty, and the Family Research Council for decades. Now we find out they've been FUNDING actual hate groups as part of their agenda to attack them as right wing organizations! We'll break it all down.



Also, the primary is less than 2 weeks away, and we will welcome Marcell Strbich for Secretary of State, and Doris Peters for GOP State Central Committee in the 8:00 hour. Join us!



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