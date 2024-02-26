Create New Account
Before the worst will come, everything has already been foretold!... already been foretold!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Prophetic communication from God about different countries. Many countries, and regions, that will be punished are being mentioned in this revealing message! In 2012, you were also warned; everything has already been foretold.

propheticrapturetribulationmessagepunishments

